Man charged with repeatedly abusing Dundee bus driver has case continued

A Polepark man has been charged with repeatedly abusing a bus driver.

Garry McKenzie, of Cleghorn Street, is accused of shouting, swearing and making violent threats towards Ross Samson on two separate occasions.

McKenzie, 56, is also alleged to have refused to leave the bus and behaved aggressively towards Mr Samson and other passengers.

Prosecutors allege the incidents took place on September 21 last year on Mitchell Street and on Bank Street on October 26 2018, both while McKenzie was on board the bus.

Following a motion by defence solicitor Mike Short, McKenzie had his case continued without plea until November 22 by Sheriff John Rafferty.