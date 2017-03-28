A Dundee woman is urging cat owners to be vigilant after her beloved pet died from suspected poisoning.

Three-year-old grey and white Sox was found under a car at Balgowan Avenue in Dundee’s Kirkton area “howling” in pain.

She was rushed to Tay Veterinary Centre but, despite a 24-hour battle, she could not be saved.

Her death has left owner Paula Mitchell, 38, and six-year-old daughter Lily devastated. Paula said vets couldn’t find any evidence that Sox had been hit by a vehicle and suspected she died from poisoning.

The Scottish SPCA has taken Sox’s body away to conduct a post mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Paula is warning cat owners to keep a close eye on their pets to avoid going through the same turmoil.

The mum-of-five said: “I had come out to take the kids to school and we just heard this really loud howling and screeching, which I could tell was a cat.

“We looked under a car and Sox was lying under it howling. The kids were inconsolable at what they were seeing.”

Despite the best efforts of the vets, Sox couldn’t be saved. There is a possibility the poisoning was deliberate or from antifreeze being accidentally spilled and swallowed by the pet.

Paula said: “She never fully regained consciousness and when I phoned the following morning the vet said she had passed away. There was no evidence that she had been hit by a car so we think she has been poisoned.

“Whether it’s by accident or deliberate, we don’t know. The Scottish SPCA is taking her body away to conduct a post mortem so hopefully they’ll get back to me soon to say exactly what’s happened.

“I want to thank everyone at Tay Veterinary Centre. They did everything they could.”

Paula added: “We also have Sox’s brother, Jojo, at home. I’m locking him inside as much as possible now but I know I can’t keep doing it.

“I just want owners to be aware of what’s going on. Keep a close eye on your cats.

“And to anyone using antifreeze, just be careful with it. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“I’ve had to tell my six-year-old daughter her cat has fallen asleep and it’s just broken her heart.”

It’s not the first tragedy involving one of Sox’s family.

Paula said: “My friend’s kitten Mylo died a few weeks ago and it was actually Sox’s kitten. It died in exactly the same circumstances, so it’s just heartbreaking.”

Scottish SPCA Chief Inspector John Carle said: “We are aware of a possible cat poisoning in the Dundee area and will be carrying out a post mortem to determine the cause of death.

“We urge all pet owners to stay vigilant and if they have any concerns regarding their animal’s health to visit their vet as soon as possible.”