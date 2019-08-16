Poignant tribute to tragic Dundee biker Steve who was killed in crash on Perthshire road

A poignant tribute has been paid to biker Steve Lewis who was tragically killed in an accident earlier this month.

Bikers from across the UK took part in a special “ride out” yesterday to coincide with Steve’s funeral.

The procession left from the Lidl car park on South Road and followed a route up to Dundee Crematorium.

One family friend, who did not wish to be named, praised those who took part.

He said: “There was a really good turnout. It’s not about how many people showed up though, it should be about remembering Steve.

“It was a fitting tribute to special guy.”

The friend said Steve, pictured inset, was a popular and well-liked figure in the biker community and beyond.

He said: “The family have had tributes and messages from all over.

“They’ve come from as far as away Melbourne in Australia. Steve was such a gentleman.”

Steve was killed in a crash involving a camper van on the A827 Lix Toll to Ballingluig road, at Haugh of Ballechin, near Logierait.

Speaking to the Tele last week, his wife Maureen said: “Steve was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”