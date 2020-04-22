Video: ‘A poem a day keeps the virus away’ says Dundee-born poet sharing his witty work online

A poem a day keeps the virus away – that’s according to Carnoustie poet Derek Meikleham anyway.

The Dundee-born writer, who turned 87 yesterday, has been making hundreds of locals smile from the comfort of his living room after he started reciting some of his nostalgic verses and filmed them for his Facebook page – A Poem a Day Keeps the Virus Away.

Derek already has four books of poetry published and used to perform frequently around nursing homes with his late wife Moira.

He decided to take his poems online to give people a bit of variety each day during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The former salesman said: “I am 87 now so I am one of those who need to be isolated, so I am quite sympathetic towards anyone who may be lonely. I thought changing the poem every day would be something worth doing.

“I had a thought in the early stages of self-isolation that there must be a lot of people in the same boat so I thought it might be an idea.

“The reaction has been fantastic. I have been totally surprised myself.

“I’ve had lots of likes on Facebook and a lot of people commenting on how much they are enjoying it.

“Of course, a lot of my poems go back a bit so for anyone who is elderly and stuck in the house, it’s right up their street.

“They are all my back catalogue of poems as I have been writing for a long time.

“It started as little poems on cards for family members and then I finally started really enjoying it and one thing led to another.

“My inspiration for my writing is my own memories and they lead me where I want to go with the poems.

“The hardest thing is writing to order. It is much easier when things come in to your mind themselves.”

Derek is supported on his page by daughters Pauline and Jackie who he describes as “his two stars”.

He met their mum at a drama group in Dundee and she already had a love for reciting poetry making them a perfect match.

Derek added: “She loved poetry and had a love for reading poems even before I met her and although she didn’t write any herself, we were a perfect combination.

“I think if she was still here she would have got into writing her own as well.”

Derek has assured his fans the videos will keep coming, as long as his poems last.

He said: “I will be doing it as long as my poems last but I really enjoy it and I am glad that they are being enjoyed and giving some people a laugh.”

You can see Derek in action on Facebook by searching A Poem a Day Keeps the Virus Away and his four nostalgic poetry books can be purchased at The McManus – when the lockdown is over.

