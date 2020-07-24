PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street with Lee Wilkie – Kane Hemmings stays and United star men among the goals

This week Tele sports reporters George Cran and Graeme Finnan are joined by former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland star Lee Wilkie to discuss wage cut talks finishing at Dens, pre-season prep at Tannadice and whether fans will be back in the stands in the autumn.

Squad rotation this week saw Calum Woodger take a breather with Tele columnist Lee stepping in to join Twa Teams once again.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

