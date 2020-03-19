Thursday, March 19th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – What the coronavirus could mean for Dundee and Dundee United

by Calum Woodger
March 19, 2020, 9:15 am Updated: March 19, 2020, 9:16 am
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger and George Cran broadcast from their bedrooms to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and what it could mean for both Dundee and Dundee United.

We apologise for the audio quality of this episode, with the coronavirus meaning we are working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

George and Calum chew the fat.

