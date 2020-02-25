Tuesday, February 25th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – What makes United champions and can Dundee get past the ‘false dawn stage’?

by Calum Woodger
February 25, 2020, 3:05 pm
This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan look at what it is that makes Dundee United champions as they all but seal the title, Dundee’s return to a better place and the James Keatings saga.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

