PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – What makes United champions and can Dundee get past the ‘false dawn stage’?

This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan look at what it is that makes Dundee United champions as they all but seal the title, Dundee’s return to a better place and the James Keatings saga.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.