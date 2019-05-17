PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United’s play-off chances, and who’ll take over at Dens?

This week regulars Tom Duthie and George Cran are joined by Tele sports editor Graeme Finnan as Calum Woodger serves a suspension for bad language.

They talk Dundee United’s chances in the play-off second leg on Friday night, Dundee’s potential new managers and would Steve Clarke or Derek McInnes want the Scotland job?

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about everything Dundee or United. Scroll below to listen to this week’s podcast.

