PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United prepare for dates with destiny and will Strachan join Goodwin at Dundee?

by Calum Woodger
May 23, 2019, 10:32 am
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look ahead to Dundee United’s two-legged Premiership Play-Off Final clash with St Mirren, review Dundee’s managerial shortlist and hail new Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about everything Dundee or United.

George, Tom and Calum discuss what lies ahead for the city’s teams.

