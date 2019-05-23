PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United prepare for dates with destiny and will Strachan join Goodwin at Dundee?

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look ahead to Dundee United’s two-legged Premiership Play-Off Final clash with St Mirren, review Dundee’s managerial shortlist and hail new Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

