PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United need a breather and Dundee’s new No 7 impresses

by Calum Woodger
February 5, 2020, 10:03 am
This week Tele sports writers George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan discuss Dundee United’s mini-blip, Christophe Berra’s Dundee debut and ask, Leigh Griffiths – innocent or guilty?

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Breaking