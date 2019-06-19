PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United are almost there while Dundee are making impressive progress

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look at Dundee and Dundee United’s moves in the transfer window so far and what they have left to do. The lads also look at Shelley Kerr’s Scotland’s chances of World Cup progression.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

Plus, listen to find out how you can get money off tickets to see the stunning new Diego Maradona documentary at the DCA with the code TWADCA, online or at the box office.

Check the episode notes for details and terms.

