PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tom is back and just in time for derby day

Twa Teams have delved into the transfer market for a new presenter after Calum Woodger’s departure.

Back in the hotseat is former Tele football writer Tom Duthie – but they say you should never go back.

Find out if it’s been an upgrade or a stop-gap signing in this week’s episode.

Tom is joined by George Cran and Ewan Smith ahead of the blockbuster derby on the horizon.

Will Leigh Griffiths grab the headlines or can Ilmari Niskanen make himself an immediate tangerine hero?

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

