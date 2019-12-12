PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – There’s no stopping United as Dundee need to get going again

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss Dundee United’s terrific run of form as they seemingly race to the title, Dundee’s toils at both ends of the park and Big Dunc making his mark down south.

