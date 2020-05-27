PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Simon Murray on his time at Tannadice and a doughnut at Dens Park

This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan are joined by former Dundee and Dundee United man Simon Murray to chat about his return to the city, his time at both clubs and plans for the future.

The coronavirus shutdown means we are working from home, over the internet, so listen out for some dishes being washed, dogs barking and an interesting doorbell going off.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.