PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Signings roll in at Dundee as United seek quality

by Calum Woodger
July 3, 2019, 10:35 am
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan look at Dundee’s ‘Premiership level’ signings so far and discuss Dundee United’s need to add quality not quantity. Elsewhere, it’s come on America at the Women’s World Cup!

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

Calum, Graeme and Tom discuss all things Dundee and United.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

