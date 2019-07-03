PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Signings roll in at Dundee as United seek quality

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan look at Dundee’s ‘Premiership level’ signings so far and discuss Dundee United’s need to add quality not quantity. Elsewhere, it’s come on America at the Women’s World Cup!

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

