Wednesday, September 25th 2019
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Shanks very much Lawrence and McPake Dee-brief goes wrong

by Calum Woodger
September 25, 2019, 9:35 am
This week Tele sport reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan asks is there more to Dundee United than Lawrence Shankland, discuss how Calum riled Dundee boss James McPake and it’s good luck to Ian McCall at Partick.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and United.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

Breaking