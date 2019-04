This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan discuss why Dundee United need to secure second spot in the Championship, ask if Dundee can find the spark they desperately need to avoid relegation and also take your calls.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.