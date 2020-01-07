PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Same old story for city teams as United win and Dee stutter

This week Tele sport reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan dissect what went right and what went wrong for Dundee United and Dundee, respectively, in the latest round of Championship fixtures and we hear your views on our Team of the Decade.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.