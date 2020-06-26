Friday, June 26th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Robbie’s shock exit, court-room drama and Dundee’s grim reality

by Calum Woodger
June 26, 2020, 6:50 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, Sean Hamilton and Graeme Finnan discuss Robbie Neilson’s surprise departure from Dundee United, Hearts’ legal action against the SPFL and Dundee’s finances.

The coronavirus lockdown means we are working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and United.

