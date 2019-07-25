PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Reflections on the last time Dundee and United played in second tier at same time

With Calum, George and Graeme away, it was either let Tom rant to himself in a cupboard for half an hour or draft in some support.

And so we welcome Steve Finan, author of Arabs Away, to the studio, to reminisce about the last time the two Dundee teams played in the second tier at the same time.

Plus, Steve tries to pin Tom down on his predictions for the new season.

Share your memories of derbies gone by phoning the Fan Line on 01382 575520 and leaving a message – we may play you on a future episode!

