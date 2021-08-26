PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Touching Peter Pawlett and hugging Paul McGowan

There were exuberant celebrations for both Dundee and Dundee United this week.

The Twa Teams lads get stuck into Paul McGowan’s venture into the South Enclosure and Peter Pawlett’s McDiarmid Park mash-up.

Joining George Cran and Graeme Finnan this week is Alan Temple to discuss United and Dundee and what happens next for oor twa teams.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.