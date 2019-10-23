Wednesday, October 23rd 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Misery on Tayside for Dee, United and Saints

by Calum Woodger
October 23, 2019, 2:10 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Jim Masson dissect the struggles at Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone at present, while George offers some genius tactical advice to the managers.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

George and Calum chew the fat.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

