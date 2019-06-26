PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Miller no more at Dee and United head for Methill

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look at the players leaving Dundee and the pre-season, league and cup fixtures ahead for the Dark Blues and United. Also the Tele’s Millennium Managers features some colourful characters.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.