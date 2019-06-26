Wednesday, June 26th 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Miller no more at Dee and United head for Methill

by Calum Woodger
June 26, 2019, 2:55 pm Updated: June 26, 2019, 2:55 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look at the players leaving Dundee and the pre-season, league and cup fixtures ahead for the Dark Blues and United. Also the Tele’s Millennium Managers features some colourful characters.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

George, Tom and Calum chew the fat.

