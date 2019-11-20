PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Lee Wilkie joins us to talk Dundee, United and Scotland

This week Tele sports reporter Calum Woodger is joined by a squad as makeshift as Scotland’s in former Dundee, United and national team defender Lee Wilkie and Tele news reporter Kenny MacDonald.

The lads discuss Dundee’s trip to Inverness, United’s title tilt and Scotland’s hopes of making a major tournament.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or Scotland.

