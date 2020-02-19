Wednesday, February 19th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – It’s our birthday and both Dundee and United are back in action!

by Calum Woodger
February 19, 2020, 2:36 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan celebrate their first birthday with cake, streamers and party poppers. There’s also a fair dose of Dundee and Dundee United chat as both teams are back in action this weekend.

Graeme, George and Calum celebrate one year of Twa Teams, One Street.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

