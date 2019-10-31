PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – It’s a Halloween special but there is nothing scary about city clubs’ form

This week it’s a Halloween special as Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss the recent upturn in fortunes for Dundee and Dundee United and take a look at all the latest results in the Scottish Premiership.

Calum and George will be joined by former Dundee and Dundee United defender Lee Wilkie for next week’s Dundee derby special.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

