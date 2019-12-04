PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Is McPake on a shoogly peg and can United pick up where they left off?

This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Kenny MacDonald discuss whether James McPake is under pressure, can United keep up their winning form and look at the managerial merry-go round down south.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or Scotland.

