PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Gowser rolls back the years for Dundee as Appere gets Scotland call

by Calum Woodger
March 11, 2020, 2:49 pm
This week, Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan analyse Paul McGowan’s performance in Dundee’s win over Ayr, talk Louis Appere’s Scotland call-up and the impact of the coronavirus on football.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

