PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – God bless America as owners stay at Dundee and United have choices to make

by Calum Woodger
May 1, 2019, 10:03 am
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger dissect a statement from Dundee’s American owners reaffirming their commitment to the club, discuss the options available to Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson for the play-offs and, as ever, the boys take aim at each other.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about everything Dundee or United.

George, Tom and Calum discuss what lies ahead for the city’s teams.

