PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – From Dundee’s Kane Hemmings to United’s perfect start with Lawrence Shankland on the goal trail

This week Tele Sport writers Tom Duthie and George Cran are joined by sports editor Graeme Finnan.

They talk up Dundee United’s perfect start with Lawrence Shankland on the goal trail and discuss Dundee’s search for the perfect blend with new man Kane Hemmings in the mix, as well as an ill-fated shopping trip for one of the guys.

Share your memories of derbies gone by phoning the Fan Line on 01382 575520 and leaving a message – we may play you on a future episode!

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.