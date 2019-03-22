Friday, March 22nd 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United gain hope but Dundee still soul searching

by Calum Woodger
March 22, 2019, 10:57 am Updated: March 22, 2019, 11:06 am
Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie and Calum Woodger are joined by sports editor Graeme Finnan to dissect what Dundee United have to do between now and when Championship leaders Ross County next play. They also look ahead to Dundee’s huge clash with relegation rivals St Mirren. They also discussed Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying prospects — ahead of THAT match in Kazakhstan.

Calum, Graeme and Tom discuss all things Dundee, United and Scotland.

