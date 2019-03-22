PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United gain hope but Dundee still soul searching

Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie and Calum Woodger are joined by sports editor Graeme Finnan to dissect what Dundee United have to do between now and when Championship leaders Ross County next play. They also look ahead to Dundee’s huge clash with relegation rivals St Mirren. They also discussed Scotland’s Euro 2020 qualifying prospects — ahead of THAT match in Kazakhstan.

