PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee season review with Walking Down the Provie Road

by Calum Woodger
April 30, 2020, 11:05 am
This week, Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan are joined by Gary Cocker and Daniel Smith from Dundee fan podcast Walking Down the Provie Road to discuss the season that’s been for the Dark Blues.

The coronavirus lockdown means we are working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee.

