PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee finding form as United stutter on title march

by Calum Woodger
March 4, 2020, 3:55 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, Sean Hamilton and Graeme Finnan dissect Dundee’s recent upturn in fortunes, discuss what United need to do to get their title march back on course and Billy Gilmour – is he good enough to be capped?

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

