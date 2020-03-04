PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee finding form as United stutter on title march

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, Sean Hamilton and Graeme Finnan dissect Dundee’s recent upturn in fortunes, discuss what United need to do to get their title march back on course and Billy Gilmour – is he good enough to be capped?

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.