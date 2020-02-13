Thursday, February 13th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee emerge from the ashes and why Lawrence Shankland is just getting started

by Calum Woodger
February 13, 2020, 9:58 am
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss how Dundee got their season back on track, Lawrence Shankland’s pledge that more is to come and the Walk and Talk men’s mental health event.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Breaking