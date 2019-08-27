Tuesday, August 27th 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee derby special

by Calum Woodger
August 27, 2019, 2:35 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan preview the big one – the first league Dundee derby in three years as Dundee and United face off at Tannadice on Friday night.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United, specifically, after the outcome of the big match.

Calum, Graeme and Tom preview the first Dundee derby of the season.

