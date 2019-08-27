PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee derby special

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan preview the big one – the first league Dundee derby in three years as Dundee and United face off at Tannadice on Friday night.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United, specifically, after the outcome of the big match.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.