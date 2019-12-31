PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee derby fallout, transfers and VAR farce

This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan dissect all the fallout – good and bad – from the Dundee derby, look at what both Dundee and United may do in the transfer window and the VAR farce gripping the game.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.