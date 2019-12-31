Tuesday, December 31st 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee derby fallout, transfers and VAR farce

by Calum Woodger
December 31, 2019, 12:26 pm
This week Tele sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan dissect all the fallout – good and bad – from the Dundee derby, look at what both Dundee and United may do in the transfer window and the VAR farce gripping the game.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee derby and VAR.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

