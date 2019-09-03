Tuesday, September 3rd 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee derby fallout and transfer round-up

by Calum Woodger
September 3, 2019, 2:54 pm Updated: September 3, 2019, 2:55 pm
This week Tele sports writers Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger hear fan reactions to last week’s Dundee derby, offer their own analysis and delve into both teams’ deadline day business. Elsewhere, the lads try to get a deal with Tunnock’s Biscuits.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

