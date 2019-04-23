Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee are down but United need to keep going

by Calum Woodger
April 23, 2019, 1:15 pm Updated: April 23, 2019, 1:16 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger accept Dundee are defeated but ask why there wasn’t more blood and snotters? Also, Dundee United have to keep momentum going in their promotion push and we have a special offer for Tangerines everywhere.

To receive 20% off Arabs Away, Steve Finan’s new book celebrating Dundee United supporters, enter the discount code ‘podcast’ when purchasing at dcthomsonshop.co.uk

This offer is available until April 30 at midnight.

George, Tom and Calum discuss what lies ahead for the city’s teams.

