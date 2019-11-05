Tuesday, November 5th 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby special with Lee Wilkie

by Calum Woodger
November 5, 2019, 3:04 pm
This week former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland star Lee Wilkie joins Tele sport reporters George Cran and Calum Woodger for a derby special. Lee takes a look at the state of play at both city clubs, his derby memories and an unfortunate nickname.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys in the aftermath of the derby for next week’s episode.

Former Dundee, Dundee United and Scotland star Lee Wilkie joined the lads this week.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

