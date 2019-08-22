Thursday, August 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Derby fever builds but tough tests for city clubs first

by Calum Woodger
August 22, 2019, 12:12 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger look ahead to next week’s much-anticipated Dundee derby but not before Dundee host Inverness and United travel to Dunfermline. Elsewhere, VAR is working but the rules need cleared up and it’s bye bye Barry at Brechin.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

George, Tom and Calum chew the fat.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

Breaking