Wednesday, October 9th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dee ready to turn corner and will Shankland start?

by Calum Woodger
October 9, 2019, 3:33 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and David Wren dissect Dundee’s start to the season, ask whether Lawrence Shankland will get the nod for Scotland and what can James McPake learn from Coleen Rooney.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

Sports reporters George Cran, Calum Woodger and David Wren chew the fat.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

Breaking