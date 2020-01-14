Tuesday, January 14th 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Cup special as Utd and Dee set for top-tier tests

by Calum Woodger
January 14, 2020, 1:48 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan look at the city clubs’ Scottish Cup-ties as they welcome Premiership opposition to Dens and Tannadice this weekend. Elsewhere, who are Sandy Mane and Maurice Salah?

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Breaking