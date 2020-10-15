PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Cup shocks and cup victories, how will Dundee and United fare on their return to league action?

Twa Teams got the band back together this week as Calum Woodger returned to join George Cran and Graeme Finnan for a blether.

On the set list this week, the boys discuss Dundee United’s recent struggles and the New Firm derby at the weekend while Dundee get back in among the action after a long old summer.

And a new choice phrase sprinkled throughout.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any, crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

