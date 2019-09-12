PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Could it all be over for Dundee and United this weekend?

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan discuss why this weekend is pivotal for both Dundee and Dundee United in their Championship campaigns. Also, the lads try to be positive about Scotland’s potential route to the Euros.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

