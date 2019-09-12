Thursday, September 12th 2019 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Could it all be over for Dundee and United this weekend?

by Calum Woodger
September 12, 2019, 1:46 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan discuss why this weekend is pivotal for both Dundee and Dundee United in their Championship campaigns. Also, the lads try to be positive about Scotland’s potential route to the Euros.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about all things Dundee and United.

Calum, Graeme and Tom discuss all things Dundee, United and Scotland.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.

