Tuesday, April 21st 2020 Show Links
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Can Nelms help make the SPFL great again and will United reach the top six?

by Calum Woodger
April 21, 2020, 5:19 pm
This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan delve into what the SPFL reconstruction talks could mean for the game, Dundee’s involvement in it all and ask will United realise their top-six dreams?

The coronavirus lockdown means we are working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

