PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Can Lawrence Shankland be United’s title clincher and will Dundee’s new boys gel?

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, Calum Woodger and Graeme Finnan pore over what new signing Lawrence Shankland can bring to Dundee United, discuss if Dundee can gel in time for the new season and look at the madness of European qualifiers.

Call the ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.