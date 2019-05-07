PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Are Dundee the worst ever and are United worth making the trip?

This week Tele sports reporters Tom Duthie, George Cran and Calum Woodger dissect what went wrong as Dundee’s relegation to the Championship is confirmed and ask are they the worst Dee side ever? Elsewhere, the boys receive a call from Down Under about Dundee United and Tom doesn’t know what Mad Dog is.

