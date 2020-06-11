PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – A tug of war and a test of patience

This week, with Twa Teams regulars Calum Woodger and George Cran benched, Sean Hamilton and Graeme Finnan are joined by Northern Goal podcast host Ryan Cryle.

The lads discuss the battle between Dundee United and Aberdeen for Jonny Hayes’ signature, while, over at Dens Park, frustration mounts as Dundee’s Championship purgatory bites.

The coronavirus shutdown means we are working from home, over the internet, so listen out for some dishes being washed, dogs barking and the odd doorbell.

We hope to continue to bring you podcasts in this uncertain period, even if they’re with a slightly different flavour.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

