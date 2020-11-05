PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Nicky Clark hitting the mark and Dundee hoping to sting Wasps

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Sean Hamilton are joined by Ciaran Vance of the Alloa Advertiser to preview Dundee’s trip to Recreation Park, discuss wage cuts at United and why being a Scotland fan continues to be about hope rather than expectation.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any, crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.