Thursday, August 13th 2020 Show Links
Sport

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United look competitive and James McPake proving a strong leader for Dundee

by Calum Woodger
August 13, 2020, 1:10 pm
Post Thumbnail

This week Tele sports reporters Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan discuss Dundee United’s last two matches, James McPake’s leading from the front for Dundee and Scottish football’s latest coronavirus catastrophe.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any, crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

Calum and Graeme discuss all things Dundee and Dundee United.

Subscribe to the Twa Teams, One Street Podcast

For iTunes: click here

For Spotify: click here

Or search ‘Tele Twa Teams, One Street’ in the podcast app of your choice.